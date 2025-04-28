THROWBACK: There was a time, not long ago, when scientists got hired by universities or research institutes for life. They had true academic freedom. They could set their own hypotheses, freely choose research topics, question established theories, and be as critical as necessary without fear of losing their career.

NOWADAYS: Today, if you're a young and ambitious scientist, everything is different. You only get temporary contracts, typically tied to research projects that last 3 to 4 years and usually have to find your own funding by writing research proposals.

Unfortunately, writing such a proposal today isn't just about good science. It’s about ticking the "right" political boxes:

▪️Gender equality plans

▪️Climate change mitigation

▪️Diversity and inclusion policies

▪️ESG alignment (Environmental, Social, Governance)

▪️SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)

Real science isn't enough anymore.

You have to signal political loyalty.

If you're too critical of existing theories, if you dare to question things like the 73 genders narrative, or show skepticism toward the climate dogma, you simply won't get funding. And even if you manage to get funding, if your findings don't align with the Green Deal framework or the gender narrative, it will be the last grant you’ll ever see.

And what’s even worse: you may never work in academia again. Most of my former colleagues, for instance, now view me as a traitor, except for one, who sent me a long email expressing his admiration for the courage I showed, a courage he admitted he himself did not have.

I am no longer invited to join scientific consortia.

My career as an institutional scientist is over.

I have come to accept this reality, and over time, I have made my peace with it.

But my story is not just personal. It’s part of a much bigger, and growing, danger for society. Because the scientists who comply today, the ones who "know what to say" to survive, will become the professors who teach your children tomorrow.

The system doesn't promote free thinkers. It rewards obedience.

Everyone who treats science seriously, who dares to question, test, and reject, inevitably gets purged. In the medium and long term, the system produces nothing but brainless minions who see critical thinking as a threat.

A society like that can no longer innovate, it can only obey.

We already saw it during COVID:

▪️"The science is settled."

▪️"Misinformation kills."

▪️"Censorship is necessary to protect public health."

▪️"If you question it, you’re endangering lives."

▪️"We have no time for debate — lives are at stake."

▪️"Your freedom ends where others' health begins."

▪️"Trust the experts."

Those who asked critical questions usually lost their jobs — myself included.

The entire scientific principle of testing hypotheses and trying to reject your own ideas was buried under a mountain of fear, censorship, and politics. Instead of testing reality, COVID "science" relied on speculative models. Models that assumed worst-case scenarios, amplified fear, and justified the largest suspension of human freedoms in modern history.

Garbage data went in, garbage predictions came out, and yet all the so-called experts treated these models as untouchable truth. Not evidence, not observation, yet mathematical speculation was used to shut down societies.

This wasn’t science guiding society. It was fear-driven pseudoscience hijacking it, and it set the stage for something far more dangerous. What I'm talking about is SCIENTISM — an Orwellian religion wearing a lab coat.

A system where questioning power is called "misinformation," and blind loyalty is rewarded as "critical thinking."

SCIENTISM is not real science.

It’s when science is turned into an unquestionable ideology or belief system, treated like a new religion where authorities are worshiped and dissent is forbidden.

Key features of scientism include:

▪️Blind trust in "experts" without evidence.

▪️Suppression of critical questioning.

▪️Censorship of alternative hypotheses or inconvenient findings.

▪️Dogmatic belief in models or authority statements rather than open debate and falsification.

▪️Political capture of science to serve narratives.

▪️Punishment of dissenters — by firing, canceling, exiling.

Contrary to that, real science is a method of constant skepticism, hypothesis testing, falsifiability, and open debate. Not "trust the experts" or "the science is settled."

But during COVID, they abandoned real science and replaced it with slogans, fear, and blind obedience. And unless more people wake up, the next "emergency" will be even worse.

Because they now know: Fear works. Censorship works. Compliance works.

And sadly, COVID revealed just how easily most people, including scientists, can be controlled.

It was an IQ test, and the majority failed.