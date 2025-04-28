Dr. Simon

Crixcyon
1d

As fake science becomes the norm, it will implode upon itself. Of course, in a few years all scientific research and investigation will be done by A/i bio-retards. It will become some silliness invented with no foundation and no future. A/i will invent some nonsense claiming the science is settled and etched in granite. Fake science cannot survive. And neither will A/i.

Reggie VanderVeen
1d

Wonderful peice. Thank you.

Heather MacDonald zeroed in on one of the reseach community's better kept secrets: the NIH inderect costs boondoggle:https://www.city-journal.org/article/nih-university-funding-research-budgets-indirect-costs There is a ton that needs to get done out there. the system is completely out of contrrol.

