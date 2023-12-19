Today, I am going to red-pill you about vegetable oils. Make sure you bookmark and share this post:
1. Unnatural Extraction Process: Unlike coconut or olive oil, which can be extracted through pressing, seed oils like canola, soybean, and corn oil require unnatural methods for extraction. They undergo processes involving high heat and chemical solvents like petroleum, leading to oxidation and the formation of trans fats even before they reach your kitchen.
2. A Modern Dietary Addition: Industrial seed oils are a recent addition to our diet, exploding in consumption from virtually zero in the early 1900s to 70 lbs per year per person today. This dramatic increase corresponds with a surge in chronic health issues, suggesting a link between seed oil consumption and modern diseases.
3. Omega-6 and Inflammation: Vegetable oils are high in Omega-6 fatty acids, especially linoleic acid, which is a precursor to pro-inflammatory eicosanoids. These molecules can cause chronic inflammation and contribute to autoimmune diseases. The excessive consumption of Omega-6, without the balance of Omega-3, exacerbates these health issues.
4. Oxidative Stress and Cancer: Studies have shown that diets high in vegetable oils, particularly linoleic acid, lead to oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and genetic damage. These factors are instrumental in promoting cancer, with some studies revealing a fourfold increase in metastasis in diets high in these oils.
5. Increased Mortality Rate: Over a seven-year study, groups consuming high amounts of vegetable oil had a 62% greater all-cause mortality rate compared to those with lower consumption. This risk increase is more significant than that associated with heavy smoking or obesity.
6. Heart Disease Risk: The Minnesota Coronary Experiment found that participants who increased their intake of corn oil and margarine had an 86% higher incidence of heart attacks. Despite lower cholesterol levels, the vegetable oil group had a significantly higher mortality rate from heart attacks.
7. Cardiovascular Deaths: The MARGARIN Study revealed that the group consuming margarine high in linoleic acid from vegetable oils had a 700% higher rate of strokes, heart attacks, and cardiovascular deaths compared to a group consuming Omega-3-rich fish oil.
This stark difference underscores the health risks of high vegetable oil consumption. Remember, the key to a healthier life is understanding what you're putting into your body. Rethink your oil choices and opt for natural, minimally processed fats.
Cheers,
Simon
Before harvesting sunflowers and rape, farmers spray the crops with herbicide to ensure that the plants mature at the same time. This process is also called desiccation. One of the most common sprays is glyphosate. For this reason, the oil obtained from plants that have been forced to mature and then harvested and processed has a high glyphosate content. This high glyphosate content is devastating to our health. Amongst other things, it inhibits the production of lactase enzyme in the base of the intestinal epithelial cells. So many people are lactose intolerant.
Hello Dr. Simon :) I agree with your analysis of vegetable oils, but I am very sorry that I respectfully disagree with your opinion on omega-3.
To be honest, as for the PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty acids) represented by omega 3, people who are not convenient continue to drip misinformation and disinformation even now. The reality is that we have been brainwashed by this misinformation and have been almost religiousized as the "omega-3 myth".
Among PUFA, linoleic acid (perilla, flaxseed) has been shown to have a higher cholesterol synthesis blocking effect than vegetable oils and fats (omega-6, linoleic acid), and fish oil (EPA, DHA) has a higher cholesterol synthesis blocking effect than linoleic acid.
When omega 3 first enters the body, we increase the amount of HDL cholesterol to treat toxic substances, but omega 3 itself stops the synthesis of cholesterol in the body, so eventually both HDL cholesterol and LDL cholesterol decrease.
Omega-3s such as linoleic acid and DHA are also recycled into this own cholesterol synthesis. However, there are toxic substances that fundamentally stop the synthesis of cholesterol in the body. That is "Omega 3". Despite this, the mantra of "bad saturated fat acid theory" has been cast for more than 100 years !
By nature, cholesterol is neither good nor bad, both cholesterol are essential substances for the flow of our lives. So I hope that you folks will reaffirm the fact that LDL cholesterol, which is considered "bad cholesterol", is an anti-stress substance that protects our health, and vitamin D, which is important for maintaining health, is also synthesized from LDL cholesterol.
In addition to omega-3, other typical substances that stop the synthesis of this vital cholesterol at the root include cholesterol-lowering agents (e.g., statin), radiation, estrogen and fasting.
In 1977, George McGovern of the Democratic Party of the U.S. George McGovern touted this theory (The McGovern Report) of saturated fatty acids as a national policy. His report was fabricated and horrible without any evidence to back it up.
Saturated fatty acids were stigmatized as a cause of obesity and cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, and he recommended that people reduce their intake of saturated fats. However, a large-scale clinical trial conducted in 1960 had already shown that "there is no correlation between saturated fatty acids and cardiovascular disease."
Of course, the Rockefeller Foundation is heavily involved in this recommendation. The McGovern Report was exactly the Rockefeller Foundation's grain strategy: "You eat less saturated fats and eat grains!" Following this, the National Research Council, The Surgeon General, and the American Cancer Society also touted that "reducing saturated fatty acids reduces the incidence of cardiovascular disease and cancer."
Therefore, this valuable data was never made public.
Subsequent studies have confirmed that low cholesterol levels are associated with an increased incidence of cancer, and that replacing saturated fatty acids with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) increases mortality for all conditions, cardiovascular disease, and risk of cancer.
Most of the cholesterol is produced by the body from glucose sugar. It is estimated that "70% of cholesterol is synthesized in the body and 30% is provided by the diet."
Additionally, despite the fact that the brain is the largest cholesterol-rich tissue, which contains 20% of the cholesterol in the whole body, it does not use dietary cholesterol as it is, and synthesizes all cholesterol in the brain on its own. So even if dietary cholesterol decreases, in the body doesn't lack cholesterol because "de novo cholesterol synthesis" is increased in the brain, liver, intestinal tract, gonadal tissue, skin, etc.
In the world of science, data has proven that these "truth-masked" discourses will have an impact until the death of their proponents and those who distort the truth.
"A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it." - Max Planck
I apologize for the long post, but I hope you folks understand the "true color of Omega-3".
Thank you so much.