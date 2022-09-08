Why subscribe?

Nowadays, it is tough to distinguish pseudoscience from science. To be fair, those scientists I oppose would say the same thing about me. But one thing distinguishes us: I let the data speak and expose methodological fraud.

I believe that:

Covid-19 is a fraudulent distraction from shifting the power of the people to a handful of the super-rich. The fear of a “non-visible” threat forces people into obedience.

Like Covid-19, many facts and figures regarding climate change are misleading, manipulated, and/or simply ignore cause-effect principles.

The domain of science is highly biased. Instead of rejecting hypotheses, many scientists nowadays are manipulating the studies’ outcomes to meet their beliefs. The majority of studies are not reproducible.

Personal freedom, self-determination, and freedom of choice are the backbone of our free society. Giving these rights up will lead us right into dystopia.

